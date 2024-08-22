Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2024 | 10:00 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR AUGUST 22, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 26, 2024

USD 278.

4485

GBP 362.4843

EUR 309.4955

JPY 1.9056

APP/as

