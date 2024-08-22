Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2024 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR AUGUST 22, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 26, 2024
USD 278.
4485
GBP 362.4843
EUR 309.4955
JPY 1.9056
APP/as
