Foreign Exchange Rates
Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2024 | 04:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR AUGUST 26, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 28, 2024
USD 278.
4058
GBP 365.1849
EUR 309.5594
JPY 1.9082
APP/as/
