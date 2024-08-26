KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR AUGUST 26, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 28, 2024

USD 278.

4058

GBP 365.1849

EUR 309.5594

JPY 1.9082

APP/as/