Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2024 | 02:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR AUGUST 27, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 29, 2024
USD 278.
3345
GBP 367.2345
EUR 311.1223
JPY 1.9337
APP/MSQ
