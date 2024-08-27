KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR AUGUST 27, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 29, 2024

USD 278.

3345

GBP 367.2345

EUR 311.1223

JPY 1.9337

APP/MSQ