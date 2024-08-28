Open Menu

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR AUGUST 28, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 30, 2024

USD 278.

2423

GBP 367.4189

EUR 310.7688

JPY 1.9190

APP/MSQ

