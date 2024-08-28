Foreign Exchange Rates
Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2024 | 03:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR AUGUST 28, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 30, 2024
USD 278.
2423
GBP 367.4189
EUR 310.7688
JPY 1.9190
APP/MSQ
Recent Stories
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik
DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain
Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation
Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29
Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death
Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals
Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal
PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup
More Stories From Business
-
Commerce minister pledges support for leather, footwear Industry1 hour ago
-
SACM directs technical institutes to strengthen management committees3 hours ago
-
SCCI, CS KP to establish close-liaison for issues resolution4 hours ago
-
President of the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Korangi, Karachi Sahibzadi Mahin Khan secur ..4 hours ago
-
Philosophical shift in China's development model, underscores need for economic growth reforms: Qais ..4 hours ago
-
47 nomination papers filed for FCCI executive committee polls4 hours ago
-
Fintech industry leaders meet Chairman NADRA4 hours ago
-
CCP affirms exclusive jurisdiction to combat deceptive marketing practices5 hours ago
-
Stocks diverge as traders eye Nvidia earnings5 hours ago
-
UAF convocation to be held in in first week of October6 hours ago
-
Fintech industry leaders meet Chairman NADRA6 hours ago
-
KP governor stresses joint efforts for economic development, prosperity6 hours ago