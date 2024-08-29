Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2024 | 11:50 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR AUGUST 29, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTEMBER,03, 2024

USD 278.

3500

GBP 368.3127

EUR 310.5829

JPY 1.9254

