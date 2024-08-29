Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2024 | 11:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR AUGUST 29, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTEMBER,03, 2024
USD 278.
3500
GBP 368.3127
EUR 310.5829
JPY 1.9254
APP/MSQ
