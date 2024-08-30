Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2024 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR AUGUST 30, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTEMBER,04, 2024
USD 278.
5845
GBP 367.9823
EUR 309.5074
JPY 1.9255
APP/MSQ
