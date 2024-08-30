(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR AUGUST 30, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTEMBER,04, 2024

USD 278.

5845

GBP 367.9823

EUR 309.5074

JPY 1.9255

