Foreign Exchange Rates

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR September, 02, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTEMBER,04, 2024

USD 278.

4757

GBP 367.2538

EUR 308.6903

JPY 1.9254

APP/MSQ

