Foreign Exchange Rates
Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2024 | 11:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR September, 02, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTEMBER,04, 2024
USD 278.
4757
GBP 367.2538
EUR 308.6903
JPY 1.9254
APP/MSQ
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2024
Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming Pakistan's Solar Energy Landsca ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024
Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..
Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..
Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan
Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures
Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi
More Stories From Business
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES13 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 20242 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 20243 hours ago
-
CTI chief for world-class lab to improve handmade carpet quality12 hours ago
-
Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming Pakistan's Solar Energy Landscape14 hours ago
-
FBR collects Rs.1,588b in Jul-Aug 2024-2517 hours ago
-
FPCCI, Zimbabwean Embassy join hands for increasing bilateral economic ties18 hours ago
-
Farooque Shaikhani for bolster Pakistan’s border trade to enhance economic stability, growth19 hours ago
-
Spokesman clarifies Dr Bengali's observations on Rightsizing Committee's recommendations20 hours ago
-
67-year independence journey of Malaysia for transform, strong federation: Azhar Mazlan20 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 20241 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 20241 day ago