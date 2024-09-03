Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2024 | 10:10 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 03, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTEMBER 04, 2024

USD 278.

5362

GBP 365.9408

EUR 308.3117

JPY 1.9011

APP/as/

