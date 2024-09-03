Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2024 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 03, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTEMBER 04, 2024
USD 278.
5362
GBP 365.9408
EUR 308.3117
JPY 1.9011
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024
GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women
Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..
Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator
IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecting Shores, Conserving wildlife
Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to 11 new employees of Revenue D ..
Police arrests criminal in injured condition, seized car, weapons
Qaiser urges PTI to initiate dialogue process for resolving political issues
Kashmiri struggle for self-determination continues: AJK PM
MNA visits ICT rural schools; highlights commitment to educational improvement
Over 121,000 trees planted in Karachi's various areas: Commissioner told
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 202450 minutes ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 20241 hour ago
-
Minister for Industries rejects plans to shut down Utility Stores Corporation11 hours ago
-
CCoSOEs deliberates on management, strategic direction of key SOEs11 hours ago
-
DPM vows to fast-track petroleum industry reforms, achieve energy autarky11 hours ago
-
Crop Reporting Service issues cotton production statistics13 hours ago
-
Rana Tanveer assures stable sugar prices amid surplus stock13 hours ago
-
Azerbaijan ambassador, Abdul Aleem Khan discuss issues related to bilateral cooperation13 hours ago
-
Industries Dept asked to establish linkage of GTVCs with trading bodies13 hours ago
-
Business Forum to clean sweep chamber’s election: Ilyas Bilour13 hours ago
-
Ahsan reviews ongoing PSDP projects in Balochistan13 hours ago
-
New sewer line to be laid after approval of Rs.12 billion: DC15 hours ago