Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2024 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 04, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTEMBER 06, 2024
USD 278.
6000
GBP 365.5789
EUR 308.0480
JPY 1.9083
APP/as/
