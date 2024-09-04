Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2024 | 10:00 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 04, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTEMBER 06, 2024

USD 278.

6000

GBP 365.5789

EUR 308.0480

JPY 1.9083

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange United States Dollars Euro United Kingdom Pounds Japan Yen September Market

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2024

40 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024

1 hour ago
 Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files ..

Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files defamation lawsuit against Nor ..

10 hours ago
 Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism s ..

Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices

12 hours ago
 SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah ..

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..

15 hours ago
 Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relatio ..

Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations

15 hours ago
Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan ..

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series

19 hours ago
 National Assembly nefers bill to increase number o ..

National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges

20 hours ago
 TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at ..

TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation

21 hours ago
 After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand P ..

After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..

21 hours ago
 Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int ..

Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights

22 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Business