Foreign Exchange Rates

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2024 | 09:50 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 05, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTEMBER 09, 2024

USD 278.

6836

GBP 365.4935

EUR 307.9732

JPY 1.9202

APP/as/

More Stories From Business