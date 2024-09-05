Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2024 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 05, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTEMBER 09, 2024
USD 278.
6836
GBP 365.4935
EUR 307.9732
JPY 1.9202
