Foreign Exchange Rates
Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2024 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 06, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTEMBER 10, 2024
USD 278.
6000
GBP 366.2754
EUR 308.8560
JPY 1.9396
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month
Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..
Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation
Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port
Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 202441 minutes ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 20241 hour ago
-
Mpox epicentre DRC receives first vaccines to contain outbreak10 hours ago
-
JICA delegation visits SCCI15 hours ago
-
Aurangzeb urges PCICL to foster joint ventures, enhance support for Chinese companies in Pakistan15 hours ago
-
LCCI organises 3rd Seerat-un-Nabi Conference15 hours ago
-
Funds allocated for promotion of pulses cultivation: Dr Khalid Hussain15 hours ago
-
Job cuts in US jump 193% in August, hiring falls to lowest since 200515 hours ago
-
Canadian businesses' research and development hit record $30.4B16 hours ago
-
Aurangzeb for optimizing Pakistan-Oman investment, trade flows16 hours ago
-
Ahsan for adopting best pay scales to promote higher education17 hours ago
-
Chinese automaker FAW Jiefang posts record overseas sales in Jan-Aug17 hours ago