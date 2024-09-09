Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2024 | 12:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 09, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTEMBER 11, 2024

USD 278.

4824

GBP 367.0676

EUR 309.4775

JPY 1.9543

