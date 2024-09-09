Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2024 | 12:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 09, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTEMBER 11, 2024
USD 278.
4824
GBP 367.0676
EUR 309.4775
JPY 1.9543
APP/MSQ
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024
Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits residence of Shaheed Pilot Ra ..
"Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes, says Ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas
Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad from Sept 9
Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs
PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr
Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC headquarters in Mohmand killed
Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO
Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’
More Stories From Business
-
Turkish stock exchange begins week looking up11 minutes ago
-
Japan's economy in 2nd quarter grows slower than estimated11 minutes ago
-
China's annual inflation rises to 0.6% in August21 minutes ago
-
Gold rates decline by Rs.1,100 to Rs.260,40031 minutes ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES51 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 20243 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 20244 hours ago
-
Commerce minister determine to pursue bilateral trade with Iran,region14 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 20241 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 20241 day ago
-
Uzbekistan significant trading partner of Pakistan in Central Asia: Commerce Minister2 days ago
-
FCCI holds function to honour martyrs' families, talented people of Faisalabad2 days ago