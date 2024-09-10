Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2024 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 10, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTEMBER 12, 2024
USD 278.
6000
GBP 365.0774
EUR 308.0759
JPY 1.9468
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024
PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, says govt's efforts putting econo ..
Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate
Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Gohar Khan, Sher Afzal Marwat
SU students receive cheques under PM Fund Scholarships
Students ring 'Bell of Hope' at Sindh Governor house for resolving their issues
Fiscal discipline essential for economic growth; Finance Minister Muhammad Aura ..
Neelum Valley Highway to boost local economy: AJK PM
ISSI hosts seminar on “Artificial Intelligence and National Security”
Efforts afoot to resolve all municipal issues before the 12th of Rabi' al-Awwal: ..
DC Sukkur urges parents to get their children vaccinated
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 20249 minutes ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 202448 minutes ago
-
Japan's economy in 2nd quarter grows slower than estimated9 hours ago
-
Fiscal discipline essential for economic growth; Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb10 hours ago
-
FBR, LUMS sign MoU on machine learning & data analytics10 hours ago
-
President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari visits mausoleum of lanc ..10 hours ago
-
Inflow of workers’ remittance increases 40.5% during August12 hours ago
-
SCICI organizes seminar "How to Get Business Leads"12 hours ago
-
Battery maker Northvolt to cut jobs, slash operations12 hours ago
-
Aramco has not commissioned any site in Pakistan12 hours ago
-
CCP approves acquisition of shares in Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company12 hours ago
-
FWCCI demands reduction in interest rate12 hours ago