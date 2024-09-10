Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2024 | 09:30 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 10, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTEMBER 12, 2024

USD 278.

6000

GBP 365.0774

EUR 308.0759

JPY 1.9468

APP/as/

More Stories From Business