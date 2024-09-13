Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2024 | 10:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 13, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTEMBER 18, 2024
USD 278.
3845
GBP 362.8464
EUR 306.3900
JPY 1.9518
APP/MSQ
