KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 13, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTEMBER 18, 2024

USD 278.

3845

GBP 362.8464

EUR 306.3900

JPY 1.9518

APP/MSQ