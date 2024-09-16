Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2024 | 09:40 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 16, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTEMBER 19, 2024

USD 278.

0779

GBP 365.6447

EUR 308.4162

JPY 1.9778

APP/as/

More Stories From Business