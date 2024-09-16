Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2024 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 16, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTEMBER 19, 2024
USD 278.
0779
GBP 365.6447
EUR 308.4162
JPY 1.9778
APP/as/
