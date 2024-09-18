Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 18, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTEMBER 20, 2024

USD 278.

0540

GBP 366.4752

EUR 309.1960

JPY 1.9874

APP/MSQ

