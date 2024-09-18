Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2024 | 12:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 18, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTEMBER 20, 2024
USD 278.
0540
GBP 366.4752
EUR 309.1960
JPY 1.9874
APP/MSQ
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024
Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?
Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration
Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..
Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024
Nuclear technology offers solution to climate, health, energy & food safety woes ..
U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..
Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
More Stories From Business
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES53 minutes ago
-
North Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles1 hour ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 20243 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 20244 hours ago
-
3 days ‘International Tourism Exhibition, 2024 to be held in Tajikistan18 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 20241 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 20241 day ago
-
Textile export increases 5.37% to $2.915 bln during July-August 20242 days ago
-
Chinese investors meet Punjab Industries Minister2 days ago
-
CCOCIP discusses measures to expedite CPEC projects2 days ago
-
Economic progress hinges on business community's success: MNA Malik Abrar2 days ago
-
Thousands protest in Brussels as EV troubles threaten Audi plant2 days ago