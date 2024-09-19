Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2024 | 10:20 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 19, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTEMBER 23, 2024

USD 277.

9845

GBP 366.8839

EUR 309.3967

JPY 1.9587

