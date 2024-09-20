(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 20, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTEMBER 24, 2024

USD 277.

8265

GBP 368.0645

EUR 309.7210

JPY 1.9499

APP/as