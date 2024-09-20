Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2024 | 09:50 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 20, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTEMBER 24, 2024

USD 277.

8265

GBP 368.0645

EUR 309.7210

JPY 1.9499

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange United States Dollars Euro United Kingdom Pounds Japan Yen September Market

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

26 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

1 hour ago
 P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

13 hours ago
 IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

16 hours ago
 SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

16 hours ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

19 hours ago
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

19 hours ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

19 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

20 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

20 hours ago
 President Biden says Pak-US relations important fo ..

President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security

20 hours ago
 Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartph ..

Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Business