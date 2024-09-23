Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2024 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 23, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTEMBER 25, 2024
USD 277.
7757
GBP 369.7195
EUR 310.1088
JPY 1.9346
APP/as
