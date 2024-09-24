Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2024 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 24, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTEMBER 26, 2024
USD 277.
7879
GBP 368.4023
EUR 308.2890
JPY 1.9343
APP/as
