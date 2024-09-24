Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2024 | 09:40 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 24, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTEMBER 26, 2024

USD 277.

7879

GBP 368.4023

EUR 308.2890

JPY 1.9343

APP/as

