Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2024 | 12:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 25, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTEMBER 27, 2024
USD 277.
7058
GBP 370.8761
EUR 309.1977
JPY 1.9240
