KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 25, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTEMBER 27, 2024

USD 277.

7058

GBP 370.8761

EUR 309.1977

JPY 1.9240

APP/MSQ