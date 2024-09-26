Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 26, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTEMBER 30, 2024

USD 277.

7923

GBP 371.9638

EUR 310.8773

JPY 1.9302

APP/MSQ

