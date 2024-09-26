Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2024 | 11:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 26, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTEMBER 30, 2024
USD 277.
7923
GBP 371.9638
EUR 310.8773
JPY 1.9302
