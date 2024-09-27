Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 27, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 01, 2024

USD 277.

6238

GBP 370.2114

EUR 308.9398

JPY 1.9145

APP/MSQ

More Stories From Business