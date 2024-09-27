Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2024 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 27, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 01, 2024
USD 277.
6238
GBP 370.2114
EUR 308.9398
JPY 1.9145
APP/MSQ
