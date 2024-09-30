Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2024 | 10:10 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 02, 2024

USD 277.

5736

GBP 371.1436

EUR 309.1059

JPY 1.9323

