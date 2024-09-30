Foreign Exchange Rates
September 30, 2024
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 02, 2024
USD 277.
5736
GBP 371.1436
EUR 309.1059
JPY 1.9323
