Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2024 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR OCTOBER 01, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 03, 2024
USD 277.
6262
GBP 371.9913
EUR 310.5526
JPY 1.9492
APP/MSQ
