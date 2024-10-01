Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR OCTOBER 01, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 03, 2024

USD 277.

6262

GBP 371.9913

EUR 310.5526

JPY 1.9492

APP/MSQ

