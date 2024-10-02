Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Published October 02, 2024

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR OCTOBER 02, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 04, 2024

USD 277.

6238

GBP 370.2947

EUR 308.5511

JPY 1.9255

APP/MSQ

