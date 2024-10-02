Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 02, 2024 | 11:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR OCTOBER 02, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 04, 2024
USD 277.
6238
GBP 370.2947
EUR 308.5511
JPY 1.9255
APP/MSQ
