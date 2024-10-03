Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 03, 2024 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of the Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR OCTOBER 03, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 07, 2024
USD 277.
5748
GBP 368.7859
EUR 307.2198
JPY 1.9272
APP/as/
