KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of the Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR OCTOBER 03, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 07, 2024

USD 277.

5748

GBP 368.7859

EUR 307.2198

JPY 1.9272

