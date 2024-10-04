Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2024 | 10:00 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of the Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR OCTOBER 04, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 08, 2024

USD 277.

6845

GBP 364.3498

EUR 306.6748

JPY 1.8898

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange United States Dollars Euro United Kingdom Pounds Japan Yen October Market

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2024

37 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024

1 hour ago
 Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more fear ..

Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more feared dead: emergency agency

10 hours ago
 World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing

World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing

10 hours ago
 Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup

Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup

10 hours ago
 Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup ope ..

Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup openers

10 hours ago
PHDEC hosts seminar on Cherry exports to China

PHDEC hosts seminar on Cherry exports to China

10 hours ago
 Relief in Brazil, Asia over delay to EU deforestat ..

Relief in Brazil, Asia over delay to EU deforestation rules

10 hours ago
 KU, Unikarians organize special ceremony to apprec ..

KU, Unikarians organize special ceremony to appreciate teachers’ role in socie ..

10 hours ago
 "Education Opportunities: GB students to get benef ..

"Education Opportunities: GB students to get benefit from Sukkur IBA University ..

10 hours ago
 More than 20 dead after boat sinks on DR Congo lak ..

More than 20 dead after boat sinks on DR Congo lake

10 hours ago
 Cricket: Pakistan v Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cu ..

Cricket: Pakistan v Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup scores

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business