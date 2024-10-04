Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2024 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of the Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR OCTOBER 04, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 08, 2024
USD 277.
6845
GBP 364.3498
EUR 306.6748
JPY 1.8898
APP/as/
