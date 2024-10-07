Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 07, 2024 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR OCTOBER 07, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 09, 2024
USD 277.
4402
GBP 365.2777
EUR 305.8500
JPY 1.8944
