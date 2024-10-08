Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 08, 2024 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR OCTOBER 08, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 10, 2024
USD 277.
5845
GBP 363.8022
EUR 304.3992
JPY 1.8723
APP/as/
