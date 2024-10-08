Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 08, 2024 | 09:50 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR OCTOBER 08, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 10, 2024

USD 277.

5845

GBP 363.8022

EUR 304.3992

JPY 1.8723

APP/as/

