KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR OCTOBER 10, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 15, 2024

USD 277.

6624

GBP 363.2102

EUR 304.3458

JPY 1.8689

APP/MSQ