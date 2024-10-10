Foreign Exchange Rates
Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2024 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR OCTOBER 10, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 15, 2024
USD 277.
6624
GBP 363.2102
EUR 304.3458
JPY 1.8689
APP/MSQ
