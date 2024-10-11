Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2024 | 12:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR OCTOBER 11, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 15, 2024
USD 277.7316
GBP 363.1340
EUR 303.6162
JPY 1.8653
