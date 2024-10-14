Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2024 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR OCTOBER 14, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 16, 2024
USD 277.
5757
GBP 362.9580
EUR 303.8621
JPY 1.8644
APP/as/
