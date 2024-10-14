KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR OCTOBER 14, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 16, 2024

USD 277.

5757

GBP 362.9580

EUR 303.8621

JPY 1.8644

