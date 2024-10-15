Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 15, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR OCTOBER 15, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 17, 2024

USD 277.

5741

GBP 362.6506

EUR 303.3607

JPY 1.8583

APP/MSQ

