Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2024 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR OCTOBER 16, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 18, 2024
USD 277.
6845
GBP 363.1280
EUR 302.9538
JPY 1.8628
APP/MSQ
