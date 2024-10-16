KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR OCTOBER 16, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 18, 2024

USD 277.

6845

GBP 363.1280

EUR 302.9538

JPY 1.8628

APP/MSQ