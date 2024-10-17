Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2024 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Karachi, Oct 17, (APP): The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR OCTOBER 17, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 21, 2024
USD 277.7845
GBP 361.0087
EUR 302.2573
JPY 1.8588
