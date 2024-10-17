Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2024 | 09:30 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Karachi, Oct 17, (APP): The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR OCTOBER 17, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 21, 2024

USD 277.7845

GBP 361.0087

EUR 302.2573

JPY 1.8588

More Stories From Business