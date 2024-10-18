KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR OCTOBER 18, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 22, 2024

USD 277.7345

GBP 360.7493

EUR 301.4530

JPY 1.8544