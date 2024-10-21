Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2024 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR OCTOBER 21, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 23, 2024
USD 277.
5259
GBP 362.1435
EUR 300.9213
JPY 1.8487
APP/MSQ
