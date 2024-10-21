Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

October 21, 2024

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR OCTOBER 21, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 23, 2024

USD 277.

5259

GBP 362.1435

EUR 300.9213

JPY 1.8487

APP/MSQ

