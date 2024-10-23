Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR OCTOBER 23, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 25, 2024

USD 277.

6748

GBP 360.9495

EUR 300.8051

JPY 1.8410

APP/MSQ

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange United States Dollars Euro United Kingdom Pounds Japan Yen October Market

Recent Stories

President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chi ..

President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chief Justice of Pakistan

17 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with cli ..

Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues

12 hours ago
 Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues l ..

Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues like Xinjiang, Hongkong & Xizan ..

12 hours ago
 Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment c ..

Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment challenge

12 hours ago
Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with cli ..

Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues

12 hours ago
 LCWU beat PU to win HEC-PCB intervarsity T20 title

LCWU beat PU to win HEC-PCB intervarsity T20 title

12 hours ago
 US plans to contribute $20 bn for Ukraine loan: Ye ..

US plans to contribute $20 bn for Ukraine loan: Yellen

12 hours ago
 PTI’s consistent opposition hampers national pro ..

PTI’s consistent opposition hampers national progress: Aqeel Malik

12 hours ago
 NIMA-ISSI hold joint seminar on “Challenges to M ..

NIMA-ISSI hold joint seminar on “Challenges to Maritime Trade”

12 hours ago
 Constitutional benches likely to be formed soon: R ..

Constitutional benches likely to be formed soon: Rana Sana

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business