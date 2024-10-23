Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2024 | 11:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR OCTOBER 23, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 25, 2024
USD 277.
6748
GBP 360.9495
EUR 300.8051
JPY 1.8410
APP/MSQ
