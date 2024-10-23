KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR OCTOBER 23, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 25, 2024

USD 277.

6748

GBP 360.9495

EUR 300.8051

JPY 1.8410

APP/MSQ