Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH Published October 24, 2024 | 11:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR OCTOBER 24, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 28, 2024
USD 277.6562
GBP 359.9535
EUR 299.3689
JPY 1.8224
