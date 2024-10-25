Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2024 | 11:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR OCTOBER 25, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 29, 2024
USD 277.
7845
GBP 360.3143
EUR 300.0073
JPY 1.8251
APP/MSQ
