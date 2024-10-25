Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR OCTOBER 25, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 29, 2024

USD 277.

7845

GBP 360.3143

EUR 300.0073

JPY 1.8251

APP/MSQ

