KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR OCTOBER 28, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 30, 2024

USD 277.

5845

GBP 360.1104

EUR 300.5130

JPY 1.8265

APP/as/