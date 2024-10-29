Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2024 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR OCTOBER 29, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 31, 2024
USD 277.
6235
GBP 359.9666
EUR 299.8889
JPY 1.8100
APP/as
