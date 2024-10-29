Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2024 | 09:40 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR OCTOBER 29, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 31, 2024

USD 277.

6235

GBP 359.9666

EUR 299.8889

JPY 1.8100

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange United States Dollars Euro United Kingdom Pounds Japan Yen October Market

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2024

21 minutes ago
 No immediate constitutional amendments under consi ..

No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra

10 hours ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan

10 hours ago
 Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab St ..

Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab Stadium, Alhamra Cultural Comple ..

10 hours ago
 957 arrested, 1,245 cases registered over smog-rel ..

957 arrested, 1,245 cases registered over smog-related incidents this year

10 hours ago
 Multi-Sectoral Action Plan made more effective for ..

Multi-Sectoral Action Plan made more effective for smog control

10 hours ago
Death sentence awarded to four cops

Death sentence awarded to four cops

10 hours ago
 PTI lacks direction, purpose, urged to assess its ..

PTI lacks direction, purpose, urged to assess its four-year performance

10 hours ago
 CM Maryam meets PML-N lawmakers in Hafizabad

CM Maryam meets PML-N lawmakers in Hafizabad

10 hours ago
 Nationwide polio vaccination campaign launched

Nationwide polio vaccination campaign launched

10 hours ago
 IESCO issues power shutdown programme

IESCO issues power shutdown programme

10 hours ago
 Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for re ..

Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for regional & global peace, stabili ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business