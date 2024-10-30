Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2024 | 09:40 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR OCTOBER 30, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 01, 2024

USD 277.

6845

GBP 360.2956

EUR 300.1214

JPY 1.8127

APP/as/

More Stories From Business