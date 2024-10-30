Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2024 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR OCTOBER 30, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 01, 2024
USD 277.
6845
GBP 360.2956
EUR 300.1214
JPY 1.8127
