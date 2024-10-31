KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR OCTOBER 31, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 04, 2024

USD 277.

7345

GBP 361.2493

EUR 300.6716

JPY 1.8122

APP/as/