KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR November 01, 2024, FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 05, 2024

USD 277.

8000

GBP 360.9455

EUR 301.6075

JPY 1.8256

