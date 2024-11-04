Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR NOVEMBER 04, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 06, 2024

USD 277.

6500

GBP 357.9741

EUR 301.7223

JPY 1.8191

APP/as/

