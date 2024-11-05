(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR NOVEMBER 05, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 07, 2024

USD 277.

7252

GBP 360.2096

EUR 302.5539

JPY 1.8264

APP/as/