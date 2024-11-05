Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 05, 2024 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR NOVEMBER 05, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 07, 2024
USD 277.
7252
GBP 360.2096
EUR 302.5539
JPY 1.8264
APP/as/
